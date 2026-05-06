'Poetry to the eyes': Former India cricketer hails Sanju Samson for carrying Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson was the star of the show for Chennai Super Kings as they breezed past Delhi Capitals in the 48th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 5th, and after conceding 155 runs in the first innings, CSK registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory, chasing the target in 17.3 overs.

Star batter Sanju Samson was the star of the show for Chennai against Delhi. Opening the innings, the star player scored 87* runs in 52 deliveries as CSK chased down the target and won the game.

After the clash, former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Sanju Samson for the recent performances that he has been putting in for the side.

"Sanju Samson did not show batting today, he showed art. It was poetry to the eyes. We saw the Delhi players bat, no one was able to do it. They were not able to adapt, there were a lot of mistakes with shot selection, but when Sanju was batting, it seemed like he put pressure in a pressure cooker and blew the whistle. All the other batters were in trouble, but he was batting differently," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

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Murali Kartik heaped praise on Samson for his performance as well

Furthermore, former India cricketer Murali Kartik also lauded the performance that Samson put in against Delhi Capitals, helping the five-time champions win the game.

"Today he knew that it was not a big chase, and you never mess with a person who appears calm, because when the flames will be visible, it will be a lot. When he was batting today, even the bowler was thinking that they were going to get hit today, but by doing that, they messed up a lot. Instead, Sanju Samson played with ease and comfort, took his time, and his shot selection was on point," Murali Kartik said.

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