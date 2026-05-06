Trump warns of 'much higher level' of bombing if Iran rejects deal amid peace talks

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 6) issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that if Tehran agrees to the proposed terms, tensions could ease and military operations would stop. However, he cautioned that if Iran does not agree to a deal to end the war, the bombing will resume at a "much higher level and intensity".

Trump said it was "perhaps a big assumption" that Iran would agree to the terms being offered by the United States.

'Bombing much higher level and intensity than before'

Trump posted on social media that the war with Iran could soon end and oil and natural gas shipments could restart. But that all depends on Iran accepting a reported agreement that the US President did not detail. "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

However, he warned of serious consequences if Tehran does not comply. "If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be at a much higher level and intensity than before," he said.

(Image Source : SCREENSHOT )US President Donald Trump's post

Iran will only accept 'fair and comprehensive' peace deal

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, currently on a visit to China, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday and stressed that Tehran would only accept a “fair and comprehensive” agreement to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to Iran's ISNA news agency, Araghchi said Iran was seeking a complete and balanced resolution to the crisis while defending its legitimate interests. "We will only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement," he said during the meeting.

Also Read: US declares end of 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran

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