Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash Season 2 release date announced with explosive new trailer

New Delhi:

The trailer of Inspector Avinash Season 2 is finally out, and this time, the stakes look far more intense for Randeep Hooda’s fearless cop. After receiving strong appreciation for its first season, the crime thriller is returning with bigger action, darker twists and a far more personal battle.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 trailer out

Produced by Jio Studios and directed by Neerraj Pathak, Inspector Avinash Season 2 stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role alongside Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot and Freddy Daruwala.

Set in the tense backdrop of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the story follows Inspector Avinash Mishra as his personal and professional worlds begin falling apart at the same time. While dealing with a dangerous crime network tied to politics and corruption, Avinash also finds himself struggling with problems closer to home. His son gets caught in a murder case, his marriage begins to collapse, and the system he once trusted slowly turns against him.

The trailer hints at a high-voltage showdown between Avinash and a powerful criminal nexus led by Sheikh and Devi, who are expanding an illegal weapons network. As betrayals begin surfacing from within the system itself, Avinash is suspended, arrested and pushed into a battle where survival becomes just as important as justice. Watch the trailer of Inspector Avinash Season 2 here:

Randeep Hooda talks about Inspector Avinash Season 2

Speaking about returning as Inspector Avinash, Randeep Hooda said, “This season strips Avinash down to his core. He’s not just fighting crime anymore he’s fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It’s a much more intense ride.”

Urvashi Rautela also opened up about being part of the series and said, “Inspector Avinash Season 2 is bigger, bolder, and more explosive than ever. Being part of a story packed with action, emotion, and unexpected twists has been an incredible ride. Every scene pushes the intensity to another level. Partnering with JioHotstar for a show of this scale has been amazing, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel the adrenaline and drama we’ve created.”

Director Neerraj Pathak shared that the new season pushes the story into a much more dangerous space. “Season 2 takes everything that worked in the first season and pushes it into a far more volatile space. Avinash is no longer just up against criminals, he's up against a system that’s collapsing around him. We’ve scaled up the action, but more importantly, we’ve deepened the emotional conflict, because this time, the fight is as personal as it is external”

Presented by Jio Studios, the series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neerraj Pathak, Gold Mountain Pictures and Krishan Choudhary. The show has been written by Neeraj Pathak, Sanjay Masoom and Sameer Arora.

Inspector Avinash Season 2 will begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 15, 2026.

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