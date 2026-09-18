Renuka Shahane, Gajraj Rao's Dupahiya Season 2 release date out; when and where to watch

Dupahiya is back with a second season, and the chaos in Dhadakpur is only getting bigger. Set in the quirky fictional village of Dhadakpur, Dupahiya Season 2 continues the story with more challenges, madness and small-town humour.

Dupahiya Season 2: When and where to watch

Dupahiya Season 2 will premiere worldwide on October 1, 2026. The ensemble cast from the first season is also returning. Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Sparsh Shrivastava, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashpal Sharma will reprise their roles. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is the new addition to the cast.

Sonam Nair returns as the director, while Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani have created and produced the series under Bombay Film Cartel LLP. Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg have created and written the show.

Speaking about the show's return, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios India, said the response to the first season showed how strongly the story connected with viewers.

"The greatest testament of success for us is when a story instantly connects with audiences. When the characters start becoming part of dinner-table conversations, we know we've done something right. Dupahiya is a perfect example of this. The first season received so much love from audiences and performed incredibly well on the service," he said.

He also credited the show's creators and writers for building the world of Dupahiya. "Salona and Shubh's creative vision, along with Avinash and Chirag's signature writing, have been the driving force behind this series. With our much-loved characters returning for another season of chaos, challenges, and unexpected twists, we're looking forward to welcoming our viewers back to Dhadakpur with its simple charm, innocence, and light-hearted spirit."

What to expect from Dupahiya Season 2?

Creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani said the new season will continue to explore the contrast between big dreams and everyday life in rural India.

“Dupahiya has always been a story close to our hearts. While the narrative is set in rural India, at its core, it is a story about big dreams colliding with everyday chaos- and finding the unexpected humor along the way. We’re grateful to see how the first season resonated with audiences worldwide, and are truly looking forward to taking this story ahead, this time with newer challenges and bigger stakes for the characters we’ve all grown to love. This season is as much about the humor as it is about the heartwarming, emotional moments . As always, it has been thrilling to collaborate with Prime Video and we’re thankful to them for giving us the space to tell this story and believing in the world we have created. The response to the first season meant a lot to us, and we believe season two will be equally well received by viewers when it premieres on Prime Video", he said.

Dupahiya Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 1, 2026.

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