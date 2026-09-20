Spain dominate Chile to reach Davis Cup 2026 final eight, Jodar and Merida star in victory

Spain became the latest team to reach the final eight stage of the Davis Cup 2026; the side took on Chile in round 2 of the qualifiers and went through to the knockouts undefeated in the first three games. The first clash between the two sides saw Daniel Merida taking on Alejandro Tabilo. While Tabilo is ranked 28th in the world, world rank 41st ranked Merida put forth a brilliant showing and registered a win across three sets.

Furthermore, the second game saw world number 14 Rafael Jodar taking on Cristian Garin. Jodar dominated Garin in the clash, registering a straight-sets win by 6-0, 6-2. Additionally, Spain registered a straight-sets win in the doubles category as well. Going up by 3-0, Spain booked their berth to Bologna in the final eight stage of the event.

Significant victory for Spain

The victory was particularly significant for Spain as the side had to overcome the challenge of playing Chile in home conditions. The hosts enjoyed strong support from the crowd and had a chance to qualify for the Davis Cup final eight. Despite this, Spain maintained control from the outset and secured their place by winning all three matches.

Spain will now turn their attention to the Davis Cup final eight, which will be held in November. It now remains to be seen if world number 3 Carlos Alcaraz returns to the side, who has not been a part of Spain's Davis Cup team for nearly two years.

Note: All Davis Cup matches are being streamed live in India on VETO OTT.

Britain, Germany in final eight

Earlier, Great Britain stamped their ticket to the Davis Cup finals with a 3-0 win over Ecuador in London on Sunday, while US Open champion Alexander Zverev sealed Germany's place in the last eight.

"The Davis Cup here at home in front of the home fans was incredible," said Zverev, the 29-year-old had got the Germans off to a winning start against Croatia on Saturday with a straight-sets success against Matej Dodig, after the match. "That is exactly what the Davis Cup is all about for me. We have a strong team that deserves to be at the finals."

ALSO READ:

Davis Cup 2026: World No. 2 Alexander Zverev defeats Croatia's Matej Dodig 6-4, 7-6 in straight sets