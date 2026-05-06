Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika to star in Prime Video film System; release date out

New Delhi:

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika will star in a courtroom thriller, System, that dives into questions of privilege, power and justice. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is set to premiere on May 22 on Prime Video. The makers describe the film as a tense courtroom drama that focuses not just on legal battles, but also on the moral choices people make when justice becomes complicated.

System release date out

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja and Smitha Baliga under the Baweja Studios banner, System tells the story of two women from completely different backgrounds who come together in search of truth. At the centre of the film is Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a privileged public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat, portrayed by Jyotika, a courtroom stenographer from a modest background. As the story unfolds, the two are forced to challenge a deeply flawed system while confronting powerful forces standing in their way.

The film explores how truth often lies beyond courtroom verdicts and official rulings. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

System: Cast and crew

System has been written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial. Talking about the project, producer Harman Baweja also shared his thoughts on the film and said, “System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this movie, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond.”

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics.” He added, “With Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing. Led by power-packed performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, we believe the movie has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on Prime Video on May 22.”

Also read: The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 release time in India: Check streaming details