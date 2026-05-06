The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 release time in India: Check streaming details

New Delhi:

The Boys Season 5 is inching closer to its end, and the tension around the show has only grown stronger with each episode. As the story spirals deeper into violence, politics and betrayal, viewers are now waiting for Episode 6, which is expected to push the season into its most explosive phase yet. If you are eagerly awaiting The Boys Season 5 Episode 6, here's what you need to know.

The Boys Season 5: When will Episode 6 release in India?

Like the previous episodes this season, The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 might follow the show’s weekly release pattern on Prime Video. While the episodes usually premiere on Wednesday in the US, Indian audiences can expect the new episode to arrive around Wednesday afternoon, by 12.30 pm IST on May 6.

The seventh and eight episode of The Boys Season 5 will be released on May 13 and May 20, respectively.

The Boys Season 5: The story

The logline of the show's story reads: "Homelander controls America through fascist terror, imprisoning dissenters in Freedom Camps. Butcher, Hughie, Annie and The Boys mount a desperate resistance against insurmountable odds to stop his tyrannical rule."

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Daveed Diggs in key roles.

The Boys Season 5 finale will release in 4DX theatres before streaming

In a surprising move, the makers of The Boys Season 5 have also planned a theatrical experience for the season finale before it lands online. The final episode will reportedly be screened in select 4DX theatres a day ahead of its digital release, giving fans a chance to experience the climax on the big screen.

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