Citadel Season 2 on OTT: Know the exact release time of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's spy series

New Delhi:

Three years after Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy series Citadel was first released, the makers, Russo Brothers, are all set to drop the episodes of its sequel. Citadel Season 2 is all set to release on May 6, and the exact release time is here. If you are planning to watch the series, here's everything you'd need to know.

Citadel Season 2: When and where to watch

Citadel Season 2 will release on May 6 on Prime Video. The episodes will release at 12.30 pm in India. Earlier today, The Russo Brothers, took to Instagram and announced that all the episodes of the series will be released all at once, unlike the show's model of releasing weekly episodes. The makers also requested the audience to dodge spoilers.

"Citadel fans, Citadel Season 2 drops at midnight PST tonight. Every episode. All at once. If you don’t like having big surprises spoiled, binge it. Or stay off social media for a few days. Because someone will spoil it for you. And if you watch tonight, please don’t spoil it for someone else. Thanks. Let’s all have each other’s backs. Enjoy! The RB’s", they wrote.

Citadel Season 2: The story

The logline of Citadel 2, as per Prime Video reads: "Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane, Nadia Sinh, and Bernard Orlick - elite operatives of a legendary agency torn apart by a shadowy network. When a new threat emerges, they must recruit skilled operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action and shocking betrayals, anyone could be friend or foe."

Citadel Season 2: Cast

The cast of Citadel Season 2 includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor, Lesley Manville, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Gabriel Leone, Merle Dandridge, Osy Ikhile, Rayna Vallandingham, Rahul Kohli, and Michael Trucco.

Citadel was also adapted in Hindi by Raj & DK, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series featured Samantha and Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Citadel 2 trailer and release date announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reunite for action-packed sequel