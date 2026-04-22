Citadel 2 trailer and release date announced: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reunite for action packed sequel

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci's spy thriller Citadel is all set to return for its second season. Prime Video unveiled the trailer on Tuesday and announced the show's release date across social media platforms.

Created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, Citadel Season 2 will premiere on the OTT platform on May 6, 2026. The official trailer of Citadel 2 aims to deliver an even more thrilling experience than before. Read on for more details.

Citadel Season 2 trailer

The 2-minute and 42-second trailer features Priyanka Chopra's Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden's Mason Kane teaming up for a new mission, with Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick playing an important role in pulling them back into the field. The trio comes together once again, forming a new team as they take on a high-stakes mission to save humanity.

So far, the trailer has received a positive response from social media users. One X user expressed excitement about the announcement of Citadel Season 2, writing, "Can't wait to watch. The wait has been forever!" Another added, "can’t wait for the new citadel team and twists."

Citadel Season 2 release date and number of episodes

Viewers will be able to stream Citadel Season 2 on Prime Video from May 6, 2026 onwards. Notably, this season will have a total of seven episodes, which will be released all at once.

Citadel Season 2 cast: Returning and new additions

Apart from the original trio, Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci, the series will also feature new additions such as Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Lina El Arabi. Take a look at the returning and new cast members below:

Returning cast:

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

New cast members:

Jack Reynor

Matt Berry

Lina El Arabi

Merle Dandridge

Gabriel Leone

Rayna Vallandingham

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. The film marks the actress's Telugu debut and is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

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