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OTT releases of the week [April 21-26]: Stranger Things Tales From 85, Band Melam, 24 and others

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Published: ,Updated:

Just like every other week, new movies and web series are set to be released on OTT platforms this week as well. Scroll further to have a look at the full list

Anil Kapoor's 24 will release this week
Anil Kapoor's 24 will release this week Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

Every week, the entertainment world witnesses the arrival of something new that thoroughly entertains audiences. This week, too, the cinematic landscape is poised to welcome several films, web series, and shows that cinephiles have been eagerly awaiting.

With this in mind, we present to you six of the most anticipated thrillers releasing on OTT platforms between April 20 and April 26, titles that are sure to create a buzz across digital platforms.

Unchosen

If you have a penchant for psychological thrillers, you will thoroughly enjoy the web series Unchosen. Comprising six episodes, the story of Unchosen is set against the backdrop of a strict and insular religious community in London. It tells the story of a young woman named Rosie, a devoted mother and wife whose life takes a dramatic turn when she aids a fugitive criminal. This series is scheduled for release on the OTT platform Netflix on April 21, 2026.

Hulk Hogan: Real American

Hulk Hogan: Real American, a biographical documentary about World Wrestling Entertainment's most popular wrestler, Hulk Hogan (a.k.a. Terry Bollea), will begin streaming online this week on the OTT platform Netflix, starting April 22. This four-episode docu-series delves into the struggles and previously untold facets of Hulk Hogan's life.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85

The highly acclaimed sci-fi web series Stranger Things stands as one of Hollywood's most magnificent thrillers. Now, the series is being presented in a brand-new avatar. Specifically, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is arriving as an animated version, set to be released on Netflix on April 23. 

Apex

As a survival thriller, Apex one of Hollywood's most anticipated web series, is being eagerly awaited by everyone. Starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, this series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting April 24.

Band Melam

Band Melam is a romantic musical drama film from Telugu cinema, directed by Satish Javvaji. The film depicts the love story of a young couple in a small village who attempt to strike a balance between love and personal desires amidst the festive atmosphere of a wedding. This South Indian film begins streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 on April 24.

24

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently officially announced that his spy thriller series, 24, is set to make a comeback. The show will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar starting April 24, 2026.

Also Read: When will Dhurandhar Part 2 release on OTT? Here's what is known so far

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