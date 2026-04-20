When will Dhurandhar Part 2 release on OTT? Here's what is known so far

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to dominate the box office even a month of its release. The film, which hit theatres on March 19, 2026, has maintained a strong hold and is still drawing audiences, something rarely seen at this scale in recent times. The two-film franchise has crossed over Rs 3000 crore at the global box office.

Dhurandhar The Revenge on OTT: What we know

Dhurandhar Part 2's OTT release is being planned carefully. Several reports suggest that the digital rights have been acquired for around Rs 150 crore, with streaming likely to begin in late May or early June 2026, although an official confirmation is still awaited. Unlike the first part, which premiered on Netflix, this time the rights have gone to JioHotstar, while the satellite premiere is expected on Star Gold.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned on OTT so far?

After 32 days, Ranveer Singh’s film has reached a massive Rs 1,115.67 crore net in India, setting a new benchmark. On the global front, the numbers are just as impressive, with the film collecting Rs 1,756.64 crore worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

In terms of rankings, Dhurandhar 2 has moved ahead of Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, and now stands just behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, and Dangal, led by Aamir Khan, in the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Cast

The film follows Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari as he rises as the King of Lyari, with actors like Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt playing key roles, adding to the film’s wide appeal across audiences.

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