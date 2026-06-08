Kangana Ranaut shares her take on objectification as Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi controversy sparks debate

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. During an interview with PTI, she shared her views on the controversy surrounding the film Peddi and Janhvi Kapoor during an interview.

For the unversed, Peddi makers were for making Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi overly sensual and later its director Buchi Babu Sana also apologised for the same and mentioned to make changed in the film.

Speak up if you have an issue: Janhvi Kapoor

Speaking to PTI, the actress said, 'Overall, in my experience, when I agree to do a film, there are various perspectives involved. During the shoot on set, you can also put forward your point of view on any issue. It is possible the makers didn't intend to portray the female character in that specific way. After all, no one sets out to make a film with the intention of objectifying an actress. If an actress is uncomfortable with something, she can speak up and say that it doesn't feel right.'

Kangana added, 'I have observed that people on set don't always think, 'Oh, this shot looks a certain way.' As a woman, you can voice your opinion. You can tell the makers if a particular scene or shot doesn't seem right.'

You can say it doesn't look good on screen: Kangana

The actress further stated, 'Working on a film is a collaborative effort. As a woman, anyone can share their perspective, pointing out if something looks off or noting that it doesn't appear good on screen. Most others would likely agree with you. Agreeing to do a film like this is essentially a collaboration.'

About Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

As for Kangana's upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, it is directed by Manoj Tapadia. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a nurse who saves many lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack. Apart from Kangana, several actors, including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, and Priya Berde, will appear in the film.

Produced under Kangana's own banner, the film is set to release in theaters on June 12.

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