Jaiye Sajana singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals how she broke free from alcohol addiction: 'Prayed so much to God'

New Delhi:

Instead of relying on big, flashy promotions, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge let their work speak for itself. Aditya Dhar's two-film franchise is performing phenomenally well, earning over Rs 3000 at the global box office. Everything around the film has become a major talking point.

Jasmine Sandlas, who lent her voice to Jaiye Sajana in Dhurandhar, recently opened up about a deeply personal phase of her life, speaking honestly about her struggle with alcoholism and the journey it took to regain control.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas on how she battled alcohol addiction

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Jasmine shared that her relationship with alcohol began when she was 23. She said, "Before that, I used to abstain from it, but when life hits you, you look for support."

Looking back, she admitted that those years came with regret, as she was dealing with several emotional and personal challenges all at once. "I do regret some things I did in those 2-3 years when I was drinking. A lot of things piled up - I was famous on one side, I was feeling certain things, my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more, and I was successful. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but it was important for me at that time," she said, remembering tough times in her life.

Jasmine Sandlas reveals why she got addicted to alcohol in the first place

Opening up further about what led her down that path, Jasmine spoke about unresolved pain from her childhood. "I had some heartbreaks in childhood from my parents. They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child's heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don't have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home."

She also reflected on the loneliness that came with it, despite being surrounded by people. "It all looks wonderful from outside, expensive liquor, people laughing, there were always people around me, but I used to sit on the balcony alone. There was a lot of loneliness in that crowd, but I didn't know what to do or where else to go."

Talking about her recovery, Jasmine credited her family, especially her mother, for standing by her through her lowest moments. "My mom and my family really helped me in that [recovery], they loved me through my rock bottoms. My biggest fight was with myself."

She also described how difficult it was to break out of old habits and find the strength to start again. "The day starts, and you fall into your old habits. I prayed so much to God, 'Please save me, just give me one more chance'. I was so helpless. You just need the strength to say no to things. Family support is very important; don't shun them. When I got rid of toxins in my life. I felt like I had been given a new life,” she shared.

On the work front, Jasmine Sandlas has lent her voice to the emotional track Jaiye Sajana in Dhurandhar: The Revenge alongside Satinder Sartaaj. She also features in songs like Aari Aari and Main Aur Tu from the film. She has also been performing in several concerts.

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 completes 30 days in theatres | See its box office collection so far