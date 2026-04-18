Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 completes 30 days in theatres | See its box office collection so far

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has completed 30 days in theatres on Friday, April 17, 2026, and continues to be a talking point among fans. The film, which arrived with strong expectations after its predecessor released in December 2025, has managed to hold its ground at the box office over the past month.

Aditya Dhar's directorial has become the first Bollywood film of all time to cross a thousand crore net collection across all versions. While its daily collections have slowed down compared to the opening week, it still remains in theatres in many places. Here's a look at its total box office collection so far.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 30

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,105.82 crore in India. The spy action thriller opened strong with a collection of Rs 51.60 crore on its Day 0 (paid previews) across 11,294 shows, whereas it's first day collection recorded at Rs 123 crore across 21,633 shows.

So far, the total net collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India is recorded at Rs 1,105.82 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 week-wise box office collection

The second part of the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has performed exceptionally well at the domestic box office since its release. Take a look at the week-wise collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 (Week-wise collection in India) Box office collection (As per industry tracker Sacnilk) Week 1 Rs 674.17 crore Week 2 Rs 263.65 crore Week 3 Rs 110.60 crore Week 4 Rs 54.70 crore

Dhurandhar Part 2 features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor in the key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

In terms of worldwide box office collection, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 1,741.73 crore and grossed Rs 418 crore overseas. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

Also Read: Dhurandhar franchise surpasses Rs 3000 crores worldwide, sets historic record in Indian cinema