Dhurandhar franchise surpasses Rs 3000 crores worldwide, sets historic record in Indian cinema

New Delhi:

The Dhurandhar film series has reached an unprecedented milestone in Indian films in terms of performance on a global scale. Not only have the two movies been successful individually, but their overall performance around the world has surpassed Rs 3000 crore. This is the first instance that an Indian film series has been able to surpass this threshold.

The first film, Dhurandhar, premiered on 5 December 2025 and established itself as the top-grossing Hindi movie ever, earning a net figure of more than Rs 840 Crore and Rs 1000 crore gross in India. Worldwide, Dhurandhar earned almost Rs 300 Crore, which made its total gross amount cross Rs.1300 Crore. The movie ended up being amongst the best-grossing Indian movies of all times.

Dhurandhar 2 takes the franchise to a new level

According to Sacnilk, the second part, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, was released only four months later and it scaled up the production considerably. With Ranveer Singh as the lead actor, it managed to make over Rs 1700 crore worldwide and is doing good business across many locations. This movie became the pioneer by crossing Rs 1000 crore net collection in a single language movie in India.

In India, it earned more than Rs 1083 crore net collection, whereas it showed better results in other territories as well. However, the sequel was not dependent only on the popularity created by the first movie. Rather, they added more to their reach and fan base, which contributed significantly to taking the overall collection above the Rs 3000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar duology worldwide box office breakdown

As of 13 April 2026, the financial performance of the two films stands as follows. Dhurandhar recorded Rs 840.20 crore India net, Rs 1007.85 crore India gross, Rs 299.50 crore overseas and Rs 1307.35 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1083.65 crore India net, Rs 1297.50 crore India gross, Rs 414.50 crore overseas and Rs 1712.00 crore worldwide. The combined total for the duology stands at Rs 1923.85 crore India net, Rs 2305.35 crore India gross, Rs 714.00 crore overseas and Rs 3019.35 crore worldwide.

Comparison to other popular Indian film series

From the figures above, one can see that the Dhurandhar film series is more successful than other popular film series in India with respect to global earnings from all films produced in the series. For instance, the Bahubali series has total earnings of Rs 2438 crore, while Pushpa has earnings of Rs 2092.20 crore (in two parts).

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