Bhooth Bangla runtime: Akshay Kumar's film receives U/A certificate after several modifications

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film Bhooth Bangla has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Censor Board (CBFC). This signifies that children under the age of 16 can now watch the film, provided they are accompanied by their parents. Furthermore, prior to issuing the certificate, the Censor Board requested several modifications to the film, all of which the producers have agreed to implement.

The key changes mandated by the Censor Board included:

Certain expletives and abusive language used in the film Bhooth Bangla had to be replaced or removed.

A derogatory remark directed at women had to be altered to a more appropriate statement.

A disclaimer had to be added to address all segments of the film involving religious themes or superstitious beliefs.

Subsequently, the Censor Board requested the removal of specific scenes from the film.

Bhooth Bangla's runtime

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, even after receiving its certification from the Censor Board, the producers were asked to remove certain scenes. A total of 63 scenes were excised. The most significant cut involved a sequence from the song O Sundari, which spanned a full 1 minute and 12 seconds.

Additionally, 27 seconds were trimmed from the song O Re O Sanwariya. Following all these cuts, the film's runtime was reduced by 10 minutes and 5 seconds. The final runtime of the film now stands at 2 hours, 44 minutes and 52 seconds.

Bhooth Bangla release date

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to hit theaters on April 17, 2026. Paid preview shows will commence on the night of April 16, starting at 9:00 PM. The film has been directed by Priyadarshan. In this horror-comedy film, apart from Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu.

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