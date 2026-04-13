OTT and theatrical releases of the week: Bhooth Bangla, Matka King, Assi and others | See full list

New Delhi:

The third week of April kicks off today. Just like every other week, cinephiles have their eyes fixed on the latest releases from the entertainment industry, releases that promise to keep their week thoroughly entertaining. With this in mind, we present to you the list of new films and web series scheduled for release between April 13 and April 19, spanning everything from theatrical releases to OTT platforms.

Let's take a look at the list of upcoming releases for the week on OTT and in theatres.

Toaster

The duo of actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Sanya Malhotra is making a comeback to the cinematic world following their success in HIT: The First Case. This time, the pair will be seen in the film Toaster, a project whose trailer has already garnered significant praise from fans. As a crime comedy, Toaster is a highly anticipated release that everyone is eagerly awaiting. Notably, the film is scheduled to stream online on the OTT platform Netflix on April 15.

Bhooth Bangla

Superstar Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film, Bhooth Bangla, is also set to hit theaters this week. Directed by Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy is slated for a big-screen release on April 16. In addition to Akshay, the film features a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu.

Matka King

Vijay Varma's web series, Matka King, has been a subject of discussion for quite some time. The latest trailer for the series was recently released, simultaneously confirming its official release date. Consequently, Matka King is scheduled to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 17.

The Mummy

The widely acclaimed Hollywood film franchise, The Mummy, is ready to make a comeback in a brand-new avatar. Directed by Lee Cronin, the latest installment of The Mummy is set to be released in theaters worldwide this week, specifically on Friday, April 17.

Assi

Following its theatrical run, Assi, the courtroom drama film by renowned Hindi cinema director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu, is now all set to make its debut on OTT platforms. Assi will be available for online streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 starting April 17.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

The romantic film Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring actress Mrunal Thakur and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, also features on this week's list of upcoming releases. Starting April 17, this movie will be available for viewing on the OTT platform Netflix.

Euphoria Season 3

The popular web series Euphoria, starring Hollywood superstar Zendaya, is making a comeback with its new season. Euphoria Season 3 will be available for online streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video starting April 19.

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