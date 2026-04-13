Exclusive: BJP's Chief Minister will be sworn in Bengal after elections, says Amit Shah at Durgapur rally

Durgapur:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (April 13) asserted that BJP workers are not afraid of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing strong confidence of the party's victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people of Bengal are "definitely going to bring change" in the state in the assembly polls.

BJP to form the government in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Talking with India TV during his roadshow, Shah said the BJP is set to secure a decisive victory in the polls, and the BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in in the state after the results are announced on May 4.

"We are going to form the government in West Bengal with a resounding majority. The 'Lotus' (BJP) will bloom in both seats of Durgapur. The BJP is receiving support from thousands of people. BJP workers are not afraid of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

He added that there is "no fear whatsoever" among party cadres and urged them not to be deterred by violence. "A BJP Chief Minister is coming to power here," Shah asserted.

Targeting the ruling government, Shah alleged large-scale corruption, claiming that funds meant for development are being siphoned off through "cut money" and syndicates. He said a BJP government would put an end to such practices and fulfil all its promises.

On the issue of infiltration, Shah said, "We will expel infiltrators not just from Bengal but from the entire country."

Referring to the Women's Reservation Bill, he noted that the legislation passed in 2023 aims to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies and stressed the need for its implementation at the earliest. "I believe that the Parliament of this country has unanimously pledged to provide 33 per cent reservation to the nation's women in legislative bodies. This promise must be fulfilled as soon as possible," he said.

People are going to bring change in Bengal: Amit Shah

Responding to the TMC's charge that the BJP comprises "outsiders," Shah dismissed the claim, saying the party's chief ministerial face in Bengal would be a native Bengali who has been educated in the Bengali medium.

"This time, the people of Bengal will certainly bring about change, and on May 5, a BJP Chief Minister will take the oath here," he said.

He also hit back at allegations regarding the SIT probe, stating that it is not a communal issue and pointing out that the investigation is being conducted under judicial supervision. "This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. I understand Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Election Commission; however, she is now blaming the judiciary, as the entire SIT investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the judiciary," Shah added.

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