Trump issues stark warning to Iran, says ships will be 'eliminated' if they come close to Hormuz blockade

Washington:

The United States has formally activated its blockade on Iranian ports, significantly escalating the already volatile confrontation between Washington and Tehran. He also issued a strong warning to Iran asserting that its naval capabilities have already suffered heavy losses. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that a large portion of Iran's navy has been destroyed. "Iran's Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships," he said, highlighting what he described as a decisive blow to Tehran’s maritime strength.

'Fast attack ships' not targeted yet

Trump noted that certain smaller vessels were not part of earlier strikes. He explained that these so-called fast attack ships were not seen as a significant threat at the time. "What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,’ because we did not consider them much of a threat," he said.

Direct threat over US blockade

Issuing a stern warning, Trump also cautioned Iran against any attempt to challenge the US-imposed blockade. He made it clear that any such move would trigger immediate retaliation. "Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal," Trump stated. The US President also pointed to what he described as a major success in curbing drug trafficking via sea routes. "P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!" he added.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL )Trump's post on Truth Social.

US naval blockade against Iran begins

The American military naval blockade against Iran has officially commenced following the expiry of the deadline established by US President Donald Trump. This unprecedented move was triggered by the total collapse of negotiations between American and Iranian delegations in Pakistan. Issuing the directive after the talks ended without a resolution, President Trump declared a naval blockade on all vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The President further warned that the blockade is operational at the current time, issuing a stern caution to Iranian forces.

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