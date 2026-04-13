15 Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions; govt moves to bring them back

New Delhi:

Hours before the United States military moved to enforce a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, the Centre on Monday informed that 15 Indian-flagged and Indian-owned vessels are currently stranded in the crucial shipping corridor, assuring that efforts are underway to ensure their safe return.

US Central Command announced the blockade would begin on Monday at 10 am EDT or 5:30 pm in Iran, and would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman".

15 Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz: Govt

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said that the Shipping Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are in coordination to bring back a total of 15 Indian-flagged vessels stranded at the Strait of Hormuz.

"We, in coordination with MEA, are trying, putting our efforts to bring our vessels back. And as soon as it is possible for our vessels to sail from the Strait of Hormuz, those vessels will come back. At present, a total of 15 Indian-flagged and Indian-owned vessels are there."

Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vikram' to reach India

Meanwhile, the Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vikram', carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, is likely to arrive at Kandla, Gujarat, on April 14. "Indian flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram, which crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11, is likely to reach Kandla on April 14. The vessel is carrying 20,400 metric tonnes of LPG, and there are 24 seafarers on board." Mukesh Mangal said.

The vessel with 24 seafarers on board crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 11.

The transit marks a breakthrough for New Delhi, as it is the first Indian ship to navigate the strategic corridor after the announcement of a 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran, aimed at cooling regional hostilities and restoring essential maritime trade routes.

The Additional Secretary further provided a reassuring update on the status of vessels and crew members in the Gulf region, highlighting that no incident has been reported involving Indian vessels in the past 24 hours.

"We have received no report of any incident related to an Indian-flagged vessel in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has facilitated safe repatriation of more than 2177 Indian seafarers till now, including 93 seafarers in the last 24 hours," he said.

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