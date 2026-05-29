AAP clinches massive win in Punjab civic polls, Congress finishes second; BJP improves tally

Chandigarh:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the clear winner in Punjab’s municipal elections, securing victories across several major civic bodies and municipal councils. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the outcome as public support for his government’s development agenda and said voters had rejected the opposition’s “politics of hatred”.

According to data released by the Punjab State Election Commission, AAP won 958 out of 1,977 wards. The Congress finished second with 397 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured 191 wards. The BJP managed to win 172 wards and Independent candidates performed strongly by claiming 251 wards. The BSP won seven wards.

The results for a few wards were still awaited as counting continued on Friday evening.

AAP dominates major municipal corporations

AAP registered convincing victories in several municipal corporations. The party won 36 wards in Barnala, 31 in Bathinda, 30 in Moga and another 30 in Batala. In Mohali, AAP emerged as the single largest party with 26 wards.

The Congress gained a strong lead in Kapurthala by winning 31 wards. Meanwhile, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Pathankot and won Abohar with 22 and 28 wards respectively. Each municipal corporation has 50 wards.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal thanked voters for the party’s performance.

“Congratulations to everyone. By casting this historic vote, the people have applauded the work of the Bhagwant Mann government. We will continue to do good work in the same way in the future,” he said.

Opposition accuses AAP of misusing machinery

Opposition parties criticised the ruling AAP government and accused it of misusing official machinery during the elections.

The elections were held on May 26 through ballot papers across 102 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. The voter turnout was recorded at 63.94 per cent.

Out of the total 1,977 wards, candidates in 80 wards were elected unopposed. More than 7,500 candidates contested the elections.

Key battles in municipal councils

In Dhuri Municipal Council, the home constituency of Chief Minister Mann, AAP won 19 out of 21 wards, while Independents won the remaining two seats.

AAP also performed strongly in Gidderbaha Municipal Council by winning 17 out of 19 wards. The Congress secured the remaining two wards. The area is considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

However, the Congress managed to perform well in Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, winning seven out of 13 wards. AAP and Independent candidates won three wards each. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi previously represented the assembly segment.

In Majitha Municipal Council, AAP won seven wards while the SAD secured victory in six wards. The constituency is linked to Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Political significance ahead of assembly polls

The civic elections were viewed as an important political test for the AAP government ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled next year. Chief Minister Mann said the results reflected public approval of his government’s work.

“The people of Punjab have defeated the opposition's politics of hatred,” he said, adding, “They have rejected parties who indulge in divisive politics.”

The BJP significantly improved its tally compared to the previous elections. The Congress, despite performing well in places such as Kapurthala and Chamkaur Sahib, faced setbacks in areas like Gidderbaha, which has traditionally been considered one of its strongholds.

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