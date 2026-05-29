Shubman Gill trumps Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to steer Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final vs RCB

Chandigarh:

Gujarat Titans decimated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2026. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi initially launched a scathing attack on the Shubman Gill-led side, but he barely had any support from the other end. His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, departed in the first over itself, scoring just one run, while batting at three, Dhruv Jurel went back in the next over, leaving RR reeling on 9/2.

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to number four, who provided some much-needed stability, but the India all-rounder had to walk back to the pavilion with an injury, leaving Sooryavanshi taking over the responsibility. It eventually got tougher with time, as captain Riyan Parag and Dasun Shanaka flopped again,

Their dismissal brought Jadeja back onto the crease and then the complexion slightly changed for Rajasthan. Sooryavanshi managed to get going, hitting 96 runs off 47 balls, before Kagiso Rabada got the better of him with a short delivery. After he departed, Donovan Ferriera took over the responsibility, playing a quick cameo of unbeaten 38 runs off 11 balls. Jadeja, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 45 runs, as Rajasthan posted 214 runs on the board in the first innings.

Gill, Sudharsan set new record to win it for GT

Gill and Sai Sudharsan once again stole the show with their commanding batting display. The duo stitched a partnership of 167 runs that completely took Rajasthan out of the contest. With that, they now hold the record for the most centuries stands in men’s T20 cricket history. They broke Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s record.

Gill eventually went on to hit the fastest century by a Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history. He reached the three-figure mark in just 47 balls. Sudharsan, on the other hand, made 58 runs off 32 balls. The Chennai batter once again got out via hit-wicket, which marks two in a row now. He now holds the unwanted record of joint-most hit-wickets in men’s T20 cricket, alongside Andre Russell and Shoaib Malik.

With the seven-wicket win, Gujarat have now sealed their spot in the IPL 2026 final, where they will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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