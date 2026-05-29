May 29, 2026
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes first cricketer in IPL history to register major record

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his record-breaking IPL 2026 season, becoming the first player to score 500+ powerplay runs in a single edition. Despite Rajasthan losing early wickets in Qualifier 2 vs GT, he maintained an aggressive approach and took on Mohammed Siraj.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : BCCI
Chandigarh:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old has broken some of the major records this season and against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, he became the first cricketer in IPL history to score 500 or more runs in the powerplay. So far, David Warner has held the record for most runs in the powerplay, having scored 467 runs in the powerplay in the 2016 edition. 

Most runs in powerplay:

Player Powerplay runs Year
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 500* 2026
David Warner 467 2016
Travis Head 402 2024
Sai Sudharsan 402 2025
Adam Gilchrist 382 2009

When it comes to the match, Rajasthan lost two early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. However, Sooryavanshi didn’t change his approach and kept playing an attacking brand of cricket. The southpaw targeted Mohammed Siraj in the third over of the match and kept up with the tempo. 

More to follow..

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Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Rajasthan Royals
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