Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes first cricketer in IPL history to register major record

Chandigarh:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old has broken some of the major records this season and against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, he became the first cricketer in IPL history to score 500 or more runs in the powerplay. So far, David Warner has held the record for most runs in the powerplay, having scored 467 runs in the powerplay in the 2016 edition.

Most runs in powerplay:

Player Powerplay runs Year Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 500* 2026 David Warner 467 2016 Travis Head 402 2024 Sai Sudharsan 402 2025 Adam Gilchrist 382 2009

When it comes to the match, Rajasthan lost two early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. However, Sooryavanshi didn’t change his approach and kept playing an attacking brand of cricket. The southpaw targeted Mohammed Siraj in the third over of the match and kept up with the tempo.

More to follow..