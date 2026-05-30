Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire claim: Here’s what Tahran said on final understanding to end conflict

Tehran:

After US President Donald Trump claimed on social media that an agreement with Iran would be taken soon, Tehran on Saturday rejected such claims and said that no final understanding has been reached, and said Tehran would not act under external pressure, Iranian state media Press TV reported. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told state television, "Tehran has said goodbye to the language of 'must' 47 years ago. None of the Western parties can use the language of 'must' when they talk about the Islamic Republic of Iran. We make our own decisions based on the interests and rights of the Iranian nation."

Trump says decision on agreement with Iran would be taken soon

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump claimed on social media that the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz was being lifted and that a decision on an agreement with Iran would be taken soon.

"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of "heading home!" Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!" Trump said.

Baghaei calls US maritime measures as 'illegal from the start'

Baghaei described the US maritime measures as "illegal from the start," alleging that they violated the ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and international principles governing freedom of navigation, Press TV reported.

"We have to see in practice whether they will actually follow through on their words or if this is just a propaganda claim," he said, adding that any reversal of the measures would amount to ending an action that "should never have been committed in the first place.

"Iran had tightened controls in the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict that began on February 28 and subsequent US measures targeting Iranian vessels and ports, according to Iranian authorities.

Baghaei says some measures had been extended unilaterally by Washington

Baghaei said Tehran views the US actions as inconsistent with the terms of the ceasefire and claimed that some measures had been extended unilaterally by Washington. He also said indirect talks between Iran and the United States are continuing through mediators, with discussions focused on ending hostilities, addressing maritime issues and resolving matters related to Iranian assets abroad. Speaking on the most vital topic of the deal, Baghaei said, "Regarding the nuclear issue, we have no negotiations."

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Trump hints at lifting Hormuz naval blockade, Iran says US President 'misleading' on peace deal