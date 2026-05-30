High-powered bomb test at DRDO range in Haryana's Panchkula, residents advised to stay indoors

New Delhi:

Residents living near the Ramgarh range in Haryana's Panchkula district have been advised to remain indoors on May 31 as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) prepares to conduct a high-power bomb test at the facility. The trial will be carried out by the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), a premier DRDO laboratory that specialises in the testing and evaluation of ammunition, explosives and weapon systems.

Safety advisory issued for nearby villages

As a precautionary measure, local authorities have been asked to alert residents of villages located near the testing range. Officials have urged people to stay inside their homes during the scheduled testing window and avoid open areas.

The administration has emphasised that the exercise is a routine defence-related test and there is no cause for alarm. Residents have also been requested not to pay attention to rumours and to follow all safety instructions issued by authorities.

Powerful explosion may create large danger zone

According to information shared by DRDO scientists, the explosion during the trial could be powerful enough to propel bomb fragments up to 1.5 kilometres into the air.

Officials have also declared an approximately two-kilometre radius around the impact area as a splinter danger zone. Entry into restricted areas during the testing period will be closely monitored to ensure public safety.

Air Force officials to oversee the trial

The entire testing process will be conducted under strict safety protocols and monitored by senior officials of the Indian Air Force. Authorities said extensive precautions are being taken to ensure that the trial is carried out safely without affecting nearby communities.

In a communication sent to the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, TBRL Technology Director C. Sarkar requested that residents of Bhanu and Billa villages be instructed to remain indoors during the test.

People living in Asrewali, Naggal, Moginand, Kishangarh, TMV Colony and areas under the Ramgarh Municipal Council have also been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement during the scheduled testing period.