Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Andre Russell's IPL record, misses century by just four runs

Chandigarh:

It’s fair to say that we are all living in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s world. After playing a blistering knock of 97 runs off 29 balls in the previous match, the 15-year-old showed some maturity in the Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans, but he once again ended up missing the milestone three-digit mark. In Mullanpur, the RR opener made 96 runs off 47 balls before Kagiso Rabada picked up the prized wicket.

Notably, the Riyan Parag-led side was under tremendous pressure, having lost a few early wickets, but Vaibhav once again launched a scathing attack in the middle overs, allowing Rajasthan to control the tempo. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan had plenty of wickets in the bank and hence, Sooryavanhi could play fearlessly. The situation was very different in Gujarat.

RR lost five wickets for 118 runs and that forced Sooryavanshi to change the tempo. Initially, he seemed to be playing as per the situation, but one of Jason Holder’s overs changed the scenario. He got into the momentum before getting out in the 18th over of the game.

Which of Russell’s records did Sooryavanshi break?

Sooryvanshi now holds the record for fastest to 1000 runs by balls in the IPL. Former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder previously held the record, having reached the milestone in 566 deliveries. Sooryavanshi didn’t just better it but absolutely thrashed the record, having scored 1000 runs in just 440 balls.

He has been a force to reckon with since his debut and slowly and steadily, Soorayanvanshi is breaking all the possible records. In the last game, he surpassed Chris Gayle on the list of most sixes in a single edition of the IPL and tonight, he also became the first cricketer to score over 500 runs in a single season of the tournament.

Rajasthan, in the meantime, ended up posting 214 runs on the board in the first innings. Donovan Ferreira’s cameo of unbeaten 38 runs off 11 balls could decide the game.

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