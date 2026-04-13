UK won't back Trump's Iran move: Starmer refuses support for Hormuz blockade

New Delhi:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made it clear that the United Kingdom will not support the United States’ move to impose a blockade near Iran, even amid rising global tensions. Speaking to BBC, Starmer stressed that Britain’s priority is not escalation, but ensuring stability and safe passage through one of the world’s most crucial shipping routes.

Starmer firmly stated that despite growing international pressure, the UK will not get involved in the Iran conflict without strong legal grounds and a clear plan. He underlined that his government’s position is to avoid being pulled into a wider war, making it clear that Britain will act cautiously and independently in the situation.

Focus on reopening Strait of Hormuz

Instead of backing military action, Starmer emphasized that the UK is focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and keeping it fully operational. He noted that British military resources in the region, including naval capabilities, are aimed at ensuring safe navigation rather than enforcing any blockade.

US pushes ahead with blockade plan

The comments come as US President Donald Trump announced that American forces would begin blocking maritime traffic linked to Iran. The move follows failed diplomatic talks over the weekend. Washington has said the blockade will target ships entering or leaving Iranian ports, while allowing passage for vessels not linked to Iran.