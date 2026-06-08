Vizag steel plant blast: Eight workers killed after molten iron spills, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Visakhapatnam:

A major industrial accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh claimed the lives of at least eight workers on Monday after molten iron spilled during a lifting operation inside the facility. Officials said rescue efforts are still underway, and the death toll could increase as search operations continue. The accident occurred at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)-run plant, popularly known as the Vizag Steel Plant.

How did the accident occur?

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when a bucket carrying molten iron collapsed while being lifted by a crane. The hot metal spilled over a large area, engulfing workers who were present nearby. Police officials said the molten iron was being transported through a crane-operated bucket when the mishap occurred. The metal was reportedly at a temperature of nearly 1,600 degrees Celsius, making the accident particularly devastating. The incident occurred in the Steel Melting Shop sections known as SMS-2 and SMS-3, where workers were engaged in routine operations at the time.

Five bodies recovered, search continues

Rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and launched a search and evacuation operation. "So far, five bodies have been recovered," an official told PTI, adding that rescue operations were continuing at the site. Officials indicated that the casualty count could rise as emergency personnel continue to inspect the affected area and search for any workers who may still be trapped or unaccounted for.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. The Prime Minister said he was deeply saddened by the mishap and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also stated that local authorities are extending all possible assistance to those affected by the accident. Announcing financial relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), PM Modi said that the next of kin of each deceased worker will receive an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh, while those injured in the accident will be provided Rs 50,000.

Several workers suffer serious burn injuries

Apart from the fatalities, multiple workers sustained severe burn injuries after coming into contact with the molten metal. Plant authorities activated emergency protocols soon after the incident. Medical teams and rescue personnel were deployed to the accident site, and injured workers were shifted to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. The condition of some of the injured workers is reported to be serious.

Andhra Pradesh CM expresses grief

An official statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office confirmed that multiple workers had lost their lives in the industrial accident, although it did not specify the exact number of casualties.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and directed officials to ensure that all departments work in coordination to provide assistance and support to those affected. The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to closely monitor rescue and relief operations.

Probe likely into industrial safety measures

While the exact cause of the bucket collapse is yet to be officially determined, authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. The inquiry is likely to examine operational procedures, equipment condition, maintenance records and workplace safety measures to establish whether any lapses contributed to the tragedy.

Why are molten metal accidents among the most dangerous industrial hazards?

It is to be noted here that steel plants operate under extremely high temperatures and involve the handling of molten metal which makes safety protocols critical. Even a minor equipment failure can have catastrophic consequences due to the intense heat generated during steel production.

Industrial safety experts note that regular equipment inspections, preventive maintenance, strict adherence to operating procedures and continuous worker training are essential to minimising risks in steel manufacturing facilities. Incidents involving molten metal are considered among the most severe workplace accidents because of the potential for mass casualties and life-threatening burn injuries.

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