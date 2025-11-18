Dhurandhar trailer out: Ranveer Singh unleashes fury, delivers exactly what he promised as 'the wrath of God' The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited gangster drama Dhurandhar is finally out. It’s pure fire, gritty action, brutal fight sequences and shows Ranveer in a fierce long-hair avatar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

New Delhi:

Two years after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh returns with Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the gangster drama is slated for release on December 5. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the power-packed trailer of Dhurandhar.

The film also stars an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Tamil actress Sara Arjun plays Ranveer's love interest in the film.

Dhurandhar trailer out

Ranveer Singh, in long hair and a beard, looks menacing in the Dhurandhar trailer. The actor kills, punches and beats like it’s no task. The trailer opens to Arjun Rampal unleashing wrath as Major Iqbal of ISI. The video then moves to Ranveer.

With upbeat music in the background, the trailer of Dhurandhar screams that it's not for the faint-hearted. The video offers a glimpse into the violence and gore in store for the audience, making it the perfect big-screen comeback for Ranveer. It also contains glimpses of Akshaye, Madhavan and Sanjay, along with Sara. Watch it here:

How did fans react to the Dhurandhar trailer?

Celebs and fans alike couldn't keep their calm. Taking to the comment section, they wrote, "Ranveer singh ko aise serious look bahut suit karte hain Padmaavat vibes!!!!! 500+ crores movie", "This is incredible!! Kudos to Aditya Dhar N Ranveer Singh!! Love it!!", "Dhurandhar Means = Pure Goosebumps", "The cast is on another level.. Dhurandhar is going to shake the screens!", "Ranveer Singh come back goosebump", and others.

All you need to know about Dhurandhar

Jio Studios and B62 Studio’s much-awaited Dhurandhar is set to roar across cinema halls in India on December 5. The film blends scale, grit, mystery, and high-octane action with deep emotions. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, known for films such as URI: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, and Dhoom Dhaam, Jio Studios reunites with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios to mount yet another spectacle.

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter; Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh say...