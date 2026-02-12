Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra arrested, police confirm he was driving Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was allegedly driving the luxury sports car that injured several people in Kanpur on Sunday.

Shivam Mishra, the son of UP tobacco businessman KK Mishra, was arrested Thursday morning over the high-profile Lamborghini crash case in Kanpur. He was arrested from a hospital four days after the crash.

Mishra was later produced before a court by the police. The Lamborghini Revuelto, an Italian luxury sports car that costs over Rs 10 crore, crashed into pedestrians and vehicles on Kanpur's VIP Road on Sunday afternoon.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava said, “We received information that he, Shivam Mishra, was in Kanpur. 5 teams were formed, and we have arrested him. He has been produced before the court. The investigation has revealed that Shivam Mishra was driving the car at the time of the accident.” An FIR was later filed by one of the injured, 18-year-old e-rickshaw driver Mohd Taufeeq.

Twists and turns in the case

The case took a dramatic turn a day earlier when a man identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver, said that he, and not Shivam, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Speaking to reporters outside a court, Mohan alleged that Shivam, who was seated beside him, suffered a sudden seizure moments before the impact.

Mohan said he was driving when Shivam suddenly collapsed on him. He claimed he panicked and tried to support him with one hand. The car first hit a three wheeler, mounted the divider and then came to a stop.

He further alleged that the vehicle’s automatic locking system delayed his exit, after which he moved Shivam to the driver’s seat and stepped out.

