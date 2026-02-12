Major revelation in Red Fort blast case; UN report links incident with Pakistan-based Jaish The UN report also references the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, considered a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

New Delhi:

A major revelation has emerged in the 37th report of the United Nations regarding terrorism in South Asia. The UN’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has linked the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to the attack that took place near the Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, in which 15 people were reportedly killed.

According to the report, a member country informed the UN that JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, on October 8, JeM chief Masood Azhar had announced the creation of a separate women’s wing for the organisation, named Jamaat-ul-Muminat. While this new wing is not listed by the UN, it is alleged to support terrorist activities.

The report also highlights differences among UN member states regarding JeM’s current status; one country maintains that the organisation is still active, while another claims it has become “inactive.” Pakistan, meanwhile, has previously asserted that both JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba are no longer active following UN sanctions.

The UN report also references the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, considered a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Delhi blast case:

As many as 15 people lost their lives when a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near Lal Quila Metro Station on the evening of November 10. The blast left several others injured and set multiple nearby vehicles ablaze, leading to extensive damage in the area.

Initial investigations connected the incident to a suspected terror module that was recently uncovered in Faridabad. Authorities have detained several individuals for questioning and are carrying out a comprehensive investigation to identify and dismantle the network believed to be responsible for the attack.

ALSO READ: Red Fort blast case: Delhi court sends five accused to three days of NIA custody

ALSO READ: Terror and self-funding: How doctors 'financed' Delhi Red Fort blast? | Details