Arjun Rampal reflects on his 'dreams coming true' with Dhurandhar, calls Ranveer Singh 'babbar sher' | Watch

New Delhi:

Reflecting on his Bollywood career from Moksha to Dhurandhar, actor Arjun Rampal penned a note on his film journey within the entertainment industry. On Instagram, Arjun shared pictures from the inception of his career, alongside several photos posted from the sets of his recent blockbuster film, Dhurandhar 2. This post has been garnering significant attention on social media for a specific reason: it features Hamza and Major Iqbal appearing together.

He mentioned his Dhurandhar family in the post and also called his co-star Ranveer Singh a 'babbar sher' for the character of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari.

Arjun Rampal reflects on Dhurandhar franchise success

In one photograph, Arjun's character, Major Iqbal, is seen shaking hands and sharing a laugh with Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza. In another image, the two are captured engaging in conversation. Arjun also posted several other pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar 2.

'From playing Cowboys as a child, to landing my first film #Moksha, and now to #Dhurandhar, I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had everyone who was a part of this journey by my side, the actor wrote on Instasgram.

He further wrote, 'To my beloved fan family: thank you for sticking with me throughout this journey. A special thank you also goes to this incredible #Dhurandhar family—@adityadharfilms, @vik_now, and @ojas_gautam—who served as a strong pillar of support for me.'

Arjun Rampal on Ranveer Singh

In the same post, he also wrote about Ranveer, bestowing a new nickname upon him. He wrote, 'And yes, my 'Babbar Sher' (Lion) @ranveersingh, #lokeshdhar, jyotideshpande, shweta, @castingchhabra, @actormaddy, @therakeshbedi, @duttsanjay, @preetisheel, smriti... this list is only going to get longer; I am absolutely bursting with joy. Patience, dedication, and passion—never let go of these three things, and then watch as all your dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge. And yes, @shashwatology—who has captivated everyone with his magical music... your music is simply incredible. To the fantastic action team, @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim... thank you all so very much for everything.'

Arjun's film career

Arjun has worked in numerous films, such as Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Moksha, Deewaanapan, Aankhen, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Ka Rishta, Tehzeeb and Asambhav. Fans have also seen him in Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Housefull, Raajneeti, Ra.One, Satyagraha, Bhagavanth Kesari (2023) and Dhurandhar. He was last seen in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. This spy action-thriller was released in theaters on March 19.

Also Read: Box Office Report [March 30]: Dhurandhar becomes only Indian franchise with two films in 1000 crore club