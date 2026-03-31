Box Office Report [March 30]: Dhurandhar becomes only Indian franchise with two films in 1000 crore club

New Delhi:

Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 is creating a sensation at the box office. The film enjoyed a strong collection over the weekend. In terms of records, it has surpassed numerous other films. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in India. Within India, the film is currently outperforming Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Project Hail Mary.

On Day 12, the film set a new record. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has become the only Indian franchise to have two films in the Rs 1000 crore club. Let's take a look at the film's box office collection for Monday.

Dhurandhar 2's total collection

On its 12th day, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 25.30 crore at the box office.

On the 11th day, Sunday, the film's earnings stood at Rs 68.10 crore.

On the 10th day, the film capitalised on the weekend advantage, earning Rs 62.85 crore.

On the 9th day, the film's earnings totaled Rs 41.75 crore.

In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 674.17 crore in India.

Thus, the film has now accumulated a total collection of Rs 872.17 crore in India to date.

Dhurandhar 2 box office record

Dhurandhar 2 has performed exceptionally well not only in India but across the globe. In just 12 days, it has garnered a worldwide collection of Rs 1,392.23 crore. In doing so, it has set a new record by surpassing its predecessor, the first installment, Dhurandhar, in terms of worldwide earnings. The worldwide collection of Dhurandhar stood at Rs 1,354.84 crore.

Project Hail Mary's Monday collection

Project Hail Mary was released worldwide on March 20. It hit theaters in India on March 26. On its fifth day in India, the film collected Rs 2.20 crore. Opening its account on day one with Rs 2.25 crore, this film has now reached a total collection of Rs 16.70 crore. The movie is also raking in massive earnings globally; it has garnered a worldwide total of Rs 1,285 crore so far. In terms of worldwide collections, this film is giving stiff competition to Dhurandhar 2.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's collections

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released on March 19, alongside Dhurandhar 2. This Pawan Kalyan starrer was released exclusively in the Telugu language. On its twelfth day, that is, Monday, it collected Rs 35 lakh. Having opened with an initial collection of Rs 1 crore, the film's cumulative total now stands at Rs 70.29 crore. It is believed that the performance of Dhurandhar 2 has had an impact on this film's collections.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Dhurandhar's lifetime collection in just 11 days, becomes 4th biggest Indian film