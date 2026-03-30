Dhurandhar 2 surpasses Dhurandhar's lifetime collection in just 11 days, becomes 4th biggest Indian film

New Delhi:

While the previous installment of the franchise, Dhurandhar, released 4 months ago in December 2025 and concluded its worldwide box office run collecting a staggering Rs 1307.35 crores, the second installment of the franchise, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has already crossed the earnings of Rs 1360 crores within a span of merely 11 days.

The pace at which Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records is stunning. Matching and now surpassing a lifetime total in under two weeks highlights the film's unprecedented box office dominance and massive audience pull across markets. Once the crossed the 1307 crore mark, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Top 5 Indian grossers

Aamir Khan's Dangal currently leads as the highest Indian grosser worldwide, collecting a whopping Rs 2070 crores, out of which 1300+ crores are from the Chinese box office. However, if the Chinese box office earnings are not taken into consideration, then Prabhas's Baahubali 2 leads as the highest Indian grosser worldwide.

Currently, the highest grossing Bollywood movie in India is Aamir Khan's Dangal at Rs 2070 crores, followed by Prabhas' Baahubali 2 at Rs 1788 crores, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at Rs 1742 crores. This achievement reinforces the position of the Dhurandhar franchise at the. Have a look at the top 5 Indian grossers of all time, here:

Dangal (2016)- Rs 2070 crore Baahubali 2 (2017) - Rs 1788 crore Pushpa 2 (2024) - Rs 1742 crore Dhurandhar 2 (2026) - Rs 1360+ crore (11 Days) Dhurandhar (2025) - Rs 1307 crore

Dhurandhar 2 has performed exceptionally in North America as well

The Aditya Dhar directorial has not only been performing exceptionally well in India, where it will soon touch the mark of Rs 1000 crores in 11 days, but also in international markets, where it will soon touch the mark of Rs 350+ crores in 11 days, led by North America. In the US, it has become the biggest Indian grosser, collecting $20.80+ million (Rs 172.6+ crore) in just 10 days.

With the word of mouth working in its favor, breaking all records in the second weekend, and no competition in sight, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to keep breaking all records and may even go on to achieve even larger numbers in the days to come.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 actor Abhay Arora says how Ranveer Singh used to 'fly back to his wife' between shoots