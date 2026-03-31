Share Market Holiday 2026: Why are NSE and BSE closed today? Check upcoming market holidays here

Mumbai:

The Jain community worldwide is celebrating Mahavir Jayanti today, March 31, 2026. Mahavir Jayanti is the birthday of Lord Mahavir, who was the 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion. This year marks the 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. On account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed today.

Will MCX and NCDEX be closed?

India's largest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), will be closed for trading in the first session (9 AM to 5 PM) today on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. However, the trading will resume in the evening session between 5 PM and 11:30 PM. Meanwhile, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will remain closed for trading today.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the holiday calendar on the NSE website, 2026 has 16 stock market holidays.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Thursday Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Monday Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Tuesday Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Thursday Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Tuesday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Friday Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Tuesday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Friday Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Thursday Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Friday Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Tuesday Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Bank Holiday For Mahavir Jayanti

Banks are closed in most places today on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. This means that there will be no bank operations on Tuesday, March 31, in several cities. According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

However, banks in Bengaluru and Bhopal were closed on March 30, 2026, for Mahavir Jayanti.

ALSO READ | March 31 Deadline Alert: Complete these 3 updates related to your bank and demat accounts immediately