Prakash Raj’s mother passes away at 86, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences

New Delhi:

Actor Prakash Raj is going through a very personal loss after his mother, Suvarnalatha, passed away. The actor's mother was 86 years old when she breathed her last on March 29 at her home due to health complications arising from age-related problems.

The last rites were conducted in Bengaluru. While she largely stayed away from the public eye, Suvarnalatha played a defining role in shaping the actor’s life.

Pawan Kalyan expresses his condolences

Messages of support have been pouring in from across industries. Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences, sharing a heartfelt note and extending strength to the grieving family.

He tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of the renowned actor Shri @prakashraaj, Smt. Suvarnalatha Garu, has passed away. I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family."

A mother’s influence that shaped Prakash Raj

In past interviews, Prakash Raj has often spoken about how his mother’s resilience and values became the foundation of his journey. In a video shared on Facebook, the 'Singham' actor reflected on his upbringing and her impact.

“I come from a very simple, low-middle-class family. I know what education has done to us. My mother, a nurse, who’s a source of my energy today, has been a significant influence on my life,” he said.

He added, "Mother, who was an orphan, realised what was important: education was important. And that orphan mother told me the need for school and put me into St. Joseph's, struggled day and night to see to it that I have good teachers and good schools. At school, the teachers taught me scouting and to travel. Education, the teachers, has made my mother, who was an orphan at the age of 12, today stand with pride with a son who is known nationally."

The journey of Suvarnalatha has been one of determination. From an orphanage to a career as a nurse, she has faced the challenges life has to offer. Through the years, she has been the emotional support to the family, urging her son to make a mark in the film industry.