India-bound humanitarian aid aircraft hit in US strike at Mashhad airport, Iran terms it 'war crime'

Tehran:

An Iranian civilian aircraft preparing to fly to India was reportedly damaged in a US strike at Mashhad International Airport, news agency ANI reported citing Iranian sources. The aircraft, operated by Mahan Air, was scheduled to depart for New Delhi on a humanitarian assignment to transport medicines and essential medical supplies. As per the report, Iranian officials said the sudden disruption has triggered fresh alarm over the safety of civilian and relief-linked flights in a region already facing intense geopolitical turbulence. The incident comes amid ongoing coordination between New Delhi and Tehran on humanitarian shipments, including India's recent dispatch of relief consignments to Iran.

Iran condemns strike, terms it 'war crime'

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation issued a strong condemnation, calling the strike a "war crime" and an outright breach of international law. In a statement released by Iran's mission in India on X, the organisation stressed that the aircraft carried medical equipment sourced from various countries and was on an approved humanitarian mission. It said the targeting of a civilian aircraft represented a "blatant violation" of international aviation rules and contradicted the principles of humanitarian law.

The body also referenced key global legal frameworks, including the Chicago Convention of 1944 and the Montreal Convention of 1971, both of which classify threats to civilian aircraft as international criminal offences. It further invoked Article 52 of Additional Protocol I of the Geneva Conventions, which treats attacks on civilian objects, including humanitarian aircraft, as potential war crimes. The organisation has urged global institutions to launch an immediate investigation and ensure accountability.

What would be the implications of the strike?

There has been no official statement from the United States on the reported strike so far. However, the development is expected to fuel tensions between Washington and Tehran, whose relations have been troubled for decades over Iran's military posture and regional activities. Mahan Air, one of Iran's prominent private carriers, has repeatedly drawn international attention and remains under long-standing US sanctions for alleged links to the IRGC and the transport of personnel and equipment linked to regional conflicts.

What do past incidents indicate?

Aviation incidents involving Iran and the US have occurred previously with aerial confrontations raising concerns over the vulnerability of civilian aircraft in volatile airspaces. Recent hostilities in the region have led to repeated targeting of aviation facilities in Iran, including damage to aircraft parked at various airports. The reported Mashhad strike adds to this pattern and raises questions about the safety of humanitarian and civilian aviation operations as regional tensions persist. As further details are awaited, experts believe diplomatic fallout with potential implications for humanitarian coordination and overall stability in West Asia.

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