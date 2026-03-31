Trump issues threat to destroy Iran's energy sites, desalination plants if ceasefire isn't reached 'shortly'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to destroy Iran’s energy sites, desalination plants and other vital infrastructure if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached "shortly." Trump stated that the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

In the meantime, Israel has invaded southern Lebanon to push out Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation. Three UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, but it's unclear who was responsible. The US stocks edged higher in shaky trading Monday as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war could end.

Drone hits a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai

Authorities are working to control the fire, the Dubai Media Office said. All 24 crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported, the office said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, reported the strike, saying the vessel was 31 nautical miles (57 kilometers) northwest of Dubai.

It said an unknown projectile struck their tanker on the starboard side, causing a fire on the vessel. No environmental impact has been reported, the centre said.

Israel reviews reports of UN peacekeepers killed in Lebanon

The Israeli army said early Tuesday it is aware of reports regarding two instances in which United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon peacekeepers were killed.

The army said and is reviewing them to determine whether the deaths resulted from Hezbollah activity or Israeli fire, noting that "these incidents occurred in an active combat area."

The statement comes after UNIFIL said three peacekeepers have been killed in southern Lebanon within 24 hours in two separate instances.

An explosion of "unknown origin" on Monday destroyed a vehicle near the village of Bani Hayyan, killing two peacekeepers and wounding two others, including one with severe injuries. Earlier, an Indonesian peacekeeper was killed after a base was hit by a projectile.

4 wounded after interception debris causes fire in Dubai

Emergency teams responded early Tuesday to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa, a residential area in Dubai, after debris fell following an air defense interception, injuring four people, the Dubai Media Office said. In Bahrain, authorities said warning sirens were sounded.

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