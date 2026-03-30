Trump issues final ultimatum to Iran amid peace talks: 'Will blow up and completely obliterate...'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stark warning to Iran amid ceasefire talks between the two nations. Trump said the US was holding "serious discussions" with a "new and more reasonable regime" to end the month-long conflict in the Middle East. He said if the talks fail, the US will give a final blow to Tehran by hitting its key energy infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said there were fair chances that the deal will get materialised. In case the talks fail, Trump said the US will strike Iran’s power plants and Kharg Island.

“The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the post read.

US plans ground invasion in Iran

Reports suggest that the United States may be considering a full-scale ground invasion in Iran. Plans reportedly include seizing Kharg Island and carrying out raids near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.

Iran has strongly warned Washington against such actions. Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said any attempt to invade or occupy islands would face a “strong response” from Tehran.

In a video message, Zolfaqari used vivid language to stress the consequences, warning that American forces would “become good food for the sharks of the Persian Gulf” if the plans proceed.

He also claimed that US President Donald Trump was being influenced by external pressures, saying, “There is no doubt that the US President is under pressure from the terrorist organisation Mossad due to his background in the Epstein case, and has become a pawn of the Israeli Prime Minister in the war and aggression against Iran."