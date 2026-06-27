Strong earthquake hits Delhi-NCR, Kashmir, epicentre in Afghanistan

New Delhi:

Residents across Delhi-NCR and Jammu and Kashmir experienced mild to moderate tremors of Earthquake on Saturday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 7:04 pm with a magnitude of 6.2. The epicenter was located in Afghanistan, while the tremors were widely felt across parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR and Jammu & Kashmir. The quake originated at a depth of approximately 215 kilometres, which reduced its surface impact but allowed vibrations to travel across a large region.

Residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and adjoining NCR regions reported mild to moderate shaking for a few seconds. Similar tremors were also experienced in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Many people briefly stepped out of buildings as a precaution, although the shaking subsided quickly.

Why India is seismically vulnerable?

Geologists say nearly 59% of India’s land area is vulnerable to earthquakes, making the country highly prone to seismic activity.

India is divided into four seismic zones, Zone 2, Zone 3, Zone 4, and Zone 5. Among these, Zone 5 is the most dangerous, while Zone 2 is the least active. Delhi falls under Seismic Zone 4, which is considered highly sensitive and capable of experiencing earthquakes of significant intensity.

Experts warn that due to its location near active fault lines, including the Himalayan belt, Kutch region, and Northeast India, the country remains at continuous risk.

How Earthquakes are measured

Earthquakes are measured using the Richter scale, which indicates their intensity and potential impact:

4.0–4.9: Objects may fall from shelves

5.0–5.9: Furniture and heavy items may shake

6.0–6.9: Buildings may develop structural cracks

7.0–7.9: Severe damage and building collapse possible

8.0–8.9: Massive destruction and tsunami risk

9.0+: Catastrophic global-level damage

The recent 6.2 magnitude quake falls in the category where structural cracks in weak buildings can occur, although deep-focus quakes often reduce surface damage. Scientists note an increase in earthquake activity in several parts of the world in recent times. The Earth’s crust consists of seven major tectonic plates that constantly move.

Occasionally, these plates collide or rub against each other, releasing energy in the form of earthquakes. Experts say such movements are natural but can cause significant damage to human settlements when they occur near populated regions.

Also Read: Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake, epicenter in Balochistan province