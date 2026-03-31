12th class result 2026 RBSE Live: BSER inter result at rajresults.nic.in; direct link, websites

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 exam result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, March 31. The BSER inter 12th result is scheduled to be out at 10 am. RBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.