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12th class result 2026 RBSE Live: BSER inter result at rajresults.nic.in; direct link, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

12th class result 2026 RBSE Live: BSER inter result at rajresults.nic.in; direct link, websites : RBSE 12th result once announced, students can check inter exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Know how to download BSER inter scorecard PDF.

RBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Check BSER inter exam result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Check BSER inter exam result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 exam result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, March 31. The BSER inter 12th result is scheduled to be out at 10 am. RBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
  • Click on BSER 12th scorecard 2026 PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 8:39 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will RBSE inter 12th result 2026 be out?

    RBSE Rajasthan Board inter 12th result 2026 will be out at 10 am. RBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

    The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026 time

    BSER will announce inter, Class 12 result today at 10 am via press conference. RBSE 12th result official websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, the login credentials to download inter scorecard PDF are - roll number, mobile number. 

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE 12th result via App

    The students need to download RBSE 12th result app from the Google Play Store.

    To download RBSE 12th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps -

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
    Search for RBSE 12th result 2026 app
    Download and install a trusted application
    Open the app and click on RBSE Class 12 result 2026 link
    Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials
    RBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen
    Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

     

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE inter 12th scorecard PDF at rajresults.nic.in

    1. Click on BSER 12th result 2026 at indiaresults.com 
    2. Use roll number, mobile number as the required login credentials 
    3. RBSE inter 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    4. Save BSER inter scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 7:54 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE 12th result via App

    The students need to download RBSE 12th result app from the Google Play Store. 

    To download RBSE 12th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps - 

    1. Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
    2. Search for RBSE 12th result 2026 app 
    3. Download and install a trusted application
    4. Open the app and click on RBSE Class 12 result 2026 link
    5. Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials
    6. RBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen
    7. Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference. 
  • 7:47 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSER 12th result 2026 at indiaresults.com

    To download BSER 12th scorecard, candidates need to visit the indiaresults.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER inter 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Alternative website to check RBSE 12th result 2026

    The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 at indiaresults.com. To download BSER 12th scorecard, candidates need to visit the indiaresults.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER inter 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER inter 12th result 2026 links

    BSER inter Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026 links are- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSER 12th scorecard PDF on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSER 12th scorecard at rajresults.nic.in

    The students can check BSER 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

    The students can download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 12th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE 12th result 2026 at rajresults.nic.in

    The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

     

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026 links

    RBSE 12th result 2026 links are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can check inter Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajasthan Board 12th result 2026 today?

    Rajasthan Board RBSE inter, 12th result 2026 will be announced today, March 31. RBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download BSER inter 12th scorecard 2026 PDF

    • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
    • Click on BSER 12th scorecard 2026 PDF link
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    • BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
    • Save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 6:35 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026

    The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 6:35 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE inter result websites

    RBSE inter, 12th result websites are - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 6:34 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSER 12th result time

    RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th result time is 10 am. BSER Class 12 exam result once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

  • 6:33 AM (IST)Mar 31, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RBSE 12th result 2026 date

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce Class 12 exam result 2026 on Tuesday, March 31. As per BSER,  RBSE 12th result will be announced at 10 am. BSER Class 12 exam result once announced, students can check Class 12 exam result on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

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