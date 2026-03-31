Iran hits fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai port; blaze erupts onboard

Dubai:

Iran attacked a giant fully-loaded crude oil tanker at Dubai port in the UAE, setting it ablaze and damaging its hull, Kuwait's state news agency reported. According to the state news agency KUNA, oil tanker al-Salmi was directly targeted while stationed in the anchorage area of Dubai's port.

The apparent strike is the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, where ships have been targeted by missiles and explosive drones since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28.

Kuwait warns of possible oil spill

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said the oil tanker was subjected to a "direct and criminal Iranian attack". It further said the tanker was "fully loaded" at the time of the incident and warned of a "possible oil spill" in surrounding waters.

The corporation said the attack resulted in physical damage to the ship's hull and sparked a fire on board, adding that no human casualties were reported from the incident.

Firefighting underway

The Dubai Media Office said that “maritime firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control”.

"Authorities in Dubai confirm their response to an incident involving a drone affecting a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters (Anchorage "E"), with no injuries reported. Maritime firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control and manage the incident in line with established procedures. Further updates will be provided as they become available," Dubai Media Office said.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, run by the British military, reported the strike, saying the vessel was 31 nautical miles (57 kilometers) northwest of Dubai. "An unknown projectile struck their tanker on the starboard side, causing a fire on the vessel. No environmental impact has been reported," the center said.

US crude oil futures increase 3.4%

Following reports that the Kuwait-flagged tanker Al-Salmi had been attacked, West Texas intermediate crude, the US benchmark, has risen 3.4 per cent to more than $106 a barrel after Kuwait said that one of its oil tankers had been hit by Iran in Dubai Port, according to Bloomberg.

As we reported earlier, US crude oil settled at more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 on Monday.

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