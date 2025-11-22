Terror and self-funding: How doctors 'financed' Delhi Red Fort blast? | Details The accused planned blasts since 2023, with reconnaissance and accumulation of explosives and devices ongoing for two years. Investigators revealed that Muzammil, Umar conducted reconnaissance and planning in Delhi and Kashmir, including scouting hospitals and guesthouses as potential safe houses.

New Delhi:

A shocking revelation has emerged from the investigation into the terror blast plot, uncovering that the conspiracy was self funding with a total of Rs 26 lakh cash pooled by the accused doctors. Dr Muzammil contributed Rs 5 lakh, Dr Adil Ahmed Rather contributed Rs 8 lakh, Dr Muffar Ahmed Rather contributed Rs 6 lakh, Dr Umar contributed Rs 2 lakh, and Dr Shaheen Shahid contributed Rs 5 lakh. The entire amount was handed over in cash to Dr Umar for procurement of materials.

Roles and responsibilities in the terror plot

Dr Muzammil was responsible for purchasing ammonium nitrate and urea, critical components for explosives. He bought NPK fertiliser worth Rs 3 lakh, which was to be converted into explosives by Dr Umar Muhammad. Dr Umar was assigned the task of arranging chemicals, remotes, and devices necessary for the blast.

Terror module and reconnaissance activities

The accused planned the blasts since 2023, with reconnaissance and accumulation of explosives and devices ongoing for two years. Investigators revealed that Muzammil and Umar conducted reconnaissance and planning in Delhi and Kashmir, including scouting hospitals and guesthouses as potential safe houses for weapons storage, potentially mimicking Hamas tactics.

Radicalisation and university involvement

Sources disclosed that these individuals were involved in radicalising local Kashmiri students on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed, forming exclusive Telegram groups for indoctrination at Al-Falah University. Extensive investigations at the university uncovered the theft of chemicals and glassware from the lab under the guise of student projects, with no proper documentation for items removed.

Missing chemicals and bomb-making expertise

Significant laboratory equipment and chemicals, including ammonium nitrate and testing kits, were found missing. The accused smuggled small quantities out of the university in bags and vehicles. Interrogations by the NIA sought to understand who authorised chemical removals, their specific uses, and whether foreign handlers advised on bomb-making procedures and quantities.

This extensive probe exposes a meticulously planned terror network led by educated professionals who exploited their positions to amass explosives, target high-profile locations, and radicalise youth with international terror linkages. Law enforcement agencies continue their inquiry to dismantle the full extent of this white-collar terror module and prevent future attacks.​​