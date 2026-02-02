Advertisement
  Budget Session LIVE: Motion of Thanks debate on President's address starts today; Rahul Gandhi likely to speak

Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: With the Lok Sabha set to begin the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address from today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the first speaker from the opposition benches.

Visual from Lok Sabha
New Delhi:

Parliament will reconvene on Monday amid the ongoing Budget session, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to initiate the debate on behalf of the BJP, with party MP Tejasvi Surya expected to second the motion. From the Opposition, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to be the first speaker today. A total of 18 hours has been allocated for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February 4.

Parliament Budget Session LIVE

  9:59 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Union Budget 2026

    Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, reacting to the Union Budget 2026 said, "The budget that has been presented is completely negative. The country had a lot of hopes and expectations; young people had hopes, and industries had hopes that the government would do something good for them. However, the government has done nothing for them."

  9:50 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Union Budget 2026-27

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget. The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development.

     

  9:50 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP MP C Sadanandan Master to move motion in Rajya Sabha for debate

    In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP C Sadanandan Master will move the motion, and his fellow party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni will second the motion. Both houses will convene at 11 am today to discuss the motion of thanks on the President's address.

  9:44 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manish Tewari flags Union Budget as potential concession to US

    Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday questioned whether the Union Budget 2026-27 amounts to a concession to the United States without a formal agreement, pointing out that customs duty cuts appear to benefit certain sectors. In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "What is peculiar if not quixotic in Finance Bill 2026 ! Myriad number of Customs duty reductions and exemptions Done through Notifications, Rate alignments, Chapter-specific tariff rationalisation de-horse an explicit policy narrative in the Budget Speech. Does this align with US interests? Yes."

  9:30 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget session to run till April 2 with mid-session recess

    The Budget session of Parliament will comprise 30 sittings spread over 65 days and conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

  8:54 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manickam Tagore moves notice for discussion on Epstein files

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, seeking "urgent discussion on serious international reports allegedly referencing PM Narendra Modi in communications linked to Jeffrey Epstein."

  8:44 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Budget discussion in Lok Sabha from Feb 5

    According to news agency ANI sources, the Lok Sabha will hold a general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026-27 on February 5, 9, 10, and 11. A total of 18 hours has been allotted for the discussion. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply on February 11.

  8:44 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to speak on Feb 4

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on February 4.

  8:44 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of MPs to speak during the Motion of Thanks

    The following list of MPs to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on Day 1

    • Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition 
    • Tariq Anwar, Congress MP
    • Amarinder Raja Warring, Congress MP
    • Anto Antony, Congress MP
    • Jothimani, Congress MP
  8:44 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi first speaker from Opposition to speak

    Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker from the opposition to speak on 'Motion of Thanks' to President Droupadi Murmu's address. The Government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session.

  8:43 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    18 hours allotted to debate President's address

    The Government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The discussion will be held on February 2, 3, and 4. The decision was made at a meeting of the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday.

     

  8:43 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha to take up motion of thanks on President Murmu's address today

    The Lok Sabha on Monday will take up the discussion on the President's Address, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal set to move the motion to thank the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28. According to the list of business, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will second the motion.

     

