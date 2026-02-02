Live Budget Session LIVE: Motion of Thanks debate on President's address starts today; Rahul Gandhi likely to speak Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: With the Lok Sabha set to begin the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address from today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the first speaker from the opposition benches.

New Delhi:

Parliament will reconvene on Monday amid the ongoing Budget session, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is set to initiate the debate on behalf of the BJP, with party MP Tejasvi Surya expected to second the motion. From the Opposition, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to be the first speaker today. A total of 18 hours has been allocated for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February 4.

Follow threads for all the latest updates.