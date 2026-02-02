BCCI announces India A squad for warm-up game against USA ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and announced India A's squad for the upcoming warm-up game against the USA ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 2.

New Delhi:

With the T20 World Cup 2026 all set to kick off on February 7, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced India A’s 15-member squad for the upcoming warm-up matches ahead of the start of the tournament. The India A squad will feature a mix of young and experienced stars.

It is worth noting that Ayush Badoni will be leading the side, with the likes of Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, and many more big names included in the squad as well.

Interestingly, India A will play their first warm-up game against the USA. The two sides will lock horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on February 2. After their clash against the USA, India A will take on Namibia on Friday, February 6, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru.

Eyes set upon Tilak Varma ahead of USA clash

With Tilak Varma’s name being included, many eyes will be set upon the star batter. He will be taking the field for the first time since his testicular torsion surgery. Also a part of the senior team for the T20 World Cup, Tilak will hope to put in a good performance and hit the ground running with the competition right around the corner.

As for India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, the senior team will be taking on the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7.

India A Squad for Practice Matches: Ayush Badoni (Captain), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wicketkeeper), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

