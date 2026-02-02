Former India cricketer credits selectors for backing Ishan Kishan ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently came forward and talked about how the Indian team's selectors have done a good job in backing Ishan Kishan after his brilliant performance against New Zealand in the T20I series.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is slated to be held in India and Sri Lanka and will kick off on February 7. Ahead of the tournament, many eyes have been set upon the Men in Blue.

Being the defending champions, a lot will be expected from Suryakumar Yadav and his men. One of the most exciting factors from the Indian team ahead of the World Cup has been the recent performances of star batter Ishan Kishan. With the Men in Blue having defeated New Zealand in the five-game T20I series, Kishan was one of the best performers.

It is worth noting that Kishan was the second-highest run-getter of the T20I series, scoring 215 runs to his name in four innings. Speaking on his performances, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and credited the Indian selectors for backing Ishan Kishan.

"The selectors deserve credit for bringing back Ishan Kishan on the back of his domestic performances. They deserve credit because it’s not easy because you drop a player like Shubman Gill and then you draft Kishan, who performed in domestic cricket. He took advantage of that chance and makes it count. When these things happen, everything went right for Kishan and selectors deserve equal credit,” Irfan Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Pathan pondered over Kishan’s performance on a slow wicket

Furthermore, Pathan opined that Kishan would be up to date on his fitness as well, as he has been keeping the wickets. However, he did state that he was looking forward to seeing Kishan bat on a slow wicket.

“The fitness is also there to see as he kept wickets after scoring a ton and he got an opportunity to peak at the right time. Kishan has told the selectors not to bench him despite Tilak Varma’s return. It also means batting at the top is not a problem for Kishan. It will be interesting to see how he plays on a slow wicket on the off-side,” Pathan said.

Also Read: