India set to follow ICC protocol and travel to Sri Lanka amid Pakistan's call to not compete: Report

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on February 7. The marquee tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka, and ahead of the start of the tournament, the Pakistan government came forward and confirmed their side’s participation in the tournament. However, they stated that Pakistan will not be taking the field against team India on February 15.

Due to the political tensions between the two countries, the sporting relations between India and Pakistan have taken quite a hit as well. With the Pakistan government having made its decision, several reports have emerged that have stated that Team India will be travelling to Sri Lanka for their clash against Pakistan as planned.

The two sides are slated to lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, and according to a BCCI source, the Indian team is all set to follow the ICC’s protocol and make the trip to Sri Lanka. The side will be practicing as per schedule, will hold press conferences, and will wait for the match referee to call off the game.

The ICC issued their response to Pakistan’s boycott

Furthermore, with the Pakistan government having announced that the cricket team will not take the field when they face India in the T20 World Cup, the ICC took centre stage and revealed that it is difficult to reconcile with their directive.

"The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," the ICC said in a statement. While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” the ICC said in a statement.

