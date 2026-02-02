Delhi Capitals knock defending champions Mumbai Indians out of WPL 2026 with win against UPW Delhi Capitals women registered a brilliant victory against UP Warriorz in game 20 of the ongoing WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026. Winning the clash against UP, Delhi managed to make it to the tournament playoffs, knocking out Mumbai Indians.

Vadodara:

Game 20 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 saw Delhi Capitals women taking on UP Warriorz. The two sides locked horns at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 1. The clash UP Warriorz batting first, and the side posted a total of 122 runs in the first innings.

Chasing down the target, Delhi Capitals chased down the target in 18.4 overs, registering a five-wicket victory. It is interesting to note that the win for Delhi Capitals means that the side now has eight points to their name. Sitting in third place in the standings, the win for DC means that they have now qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians have been eliminated. With six points to their name, they sit in fourth place in the standings and have been knocked out of the group stages for the first time in WPL history.

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp propelled Delhi to a stellar win

Speaking of the game between Delhi and UP Warriorz, Warriorz came in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Deepti Sharma scoring 24 runs in 19 deliveries. However, none of the other batters managed to put in a good showing. Simran Shaikh added 22 runs in 14 deliveries, with Shikha Pandey going unbeaten on a score of 23 runs in 13 deliveries.

Marizanne Kapp was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi in the first innings with three wickets to her name. Shree Charani and Chinelle Henry took two wickets each, with Minnu Mani taking one as well.

Chasing down the target, Delhi Capitals opened their innings with Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma scoring 10 and 29 runs, respectively. Laura Wolvaardt added 47 runs in 36 deliveries alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, going unbeaten on a score of 34 runs in 18 deliveries. The side chased down the target comfortably and won the game by five wickets.

