Grammys 2026: From Anoushka Shankar and Alam Khan to Shakti, Indian nominees to look forward to At the 2026 Grammy Awards, not one or two, but three Indian artists are in nominations. It remains to be seen which of these nominees will win the coveted award this year and bring glory to India.

India has once again made a strong presence felt at the Grammy Awards 2026. The 68th Grammy Awards is streaming Live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Indian classical, fusion and contemporary music are gaining global recognition, and several Indian artists have received nominations in various categories.

Let's have a look at them here and know about their award category.

Anoushka Shankar

Sitar player Anoushka Shankar has received two nominations this year. Her collaborative EP, Chapter III: We Return to Light (with Alam Khan and Sarathi Korwar), has been nominated in the Best Global Music Album category. The track 'Daybreak' has also secured a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Shakti

The popular Indo-jazz fusion band Shakti (featuring Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, and others) has received two nominations for their album Mind Explosion. The album is competing in the Best Global Music Album category, while the live track 'Sherni's Dream (Live)' is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Charu Suri

Indo-American jazz composer and pianist Charu Suri has received her first Grammy nomination for her album Shayan. It is included in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. She is also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for her contribution as a producer on Siddhant Bhatia's Sounds of Kumbha album.

When and where to watch the Grammy Awards?

The Grammy Awards is being broadcast live on JioHotstar and Star Movies.

