  Live Grammys 2026 LIVE: Trevor Noah kickstarts 68th edition of the music awards, Sabrina takes center stage

Trevor Noah kickstarts 68th edition of Grammy Awards. The Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles and can be streamed on Jio Hotstar in India.

Grammys 2026 stream LIVE Image Source : Grammys's Instagram
Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
New Delhi:

The biggest and most glamorous night in music is finally here. Renowned for delivering the best of music, spectacular stage designs, first-time live performances and experiences that will be etched in one’s memory for a lifetime, the Grammy Awards has finally made a comeback with the 68th edition of the awards. 

The Grammy Awards is being held in Los Angeles, with host Trevor Noah making sure, this edition turns memorable.

Follow this LIVE blog to know about each performance and winner of Grammys 2026.

 

Live updates :Grammy Awards 2026 LIVE: Red Carpet, Performances, Winner Updates Today

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Grammys 2026 Live: Justin Bieber will take the center stage

    After Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, who is attending the Grammys 2026 Awards, will also take the center stage.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Grammys 2026 Live Update: Lady Gaga to perform soon

    After announcing the first award, the Grammy stage will witness the magic of Lady Gaga 15 time Grammy-winner's performance is one of the most awaited for this edition of Grammys.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Grammy Awards 2026: Sabrina Carpenter takes over the stage

    The first performance of the night came from Sabrina Carpenter. The two time Grammy winner looked ethereal on stage.

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Feb 02, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Grammy Awards 2026: Trevor Noah makes guest crack a smile

    Host Trevor Noah made sure to make his guest laugh be fore Sabrina Carpenter's performances. He also wished Justin Bieber on the arrival of his baby.

