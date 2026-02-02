The biggest and most glamorous night in music is finally here. Renowned for delivering the best of music, spectacular stage designs, first-time live performances and experiences that will be etched in one’s memory for a lifetime, the Grammy Awards has finally made a comeback with the 68th edition of the awards.
The Grammy Awards is being held in Los Angeles, with host Trevor Noah making sure, this edition turns memorable.
Follow this LIVE blog to know about each performance and winner of Grammys 2026.